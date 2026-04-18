Hong Kong Sevens teams face tough battles as raucous fans pack Kai Tak Stadium

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On the second day of the Hong Kong Sevens at the new Kai Tak Sports Park, both the Hong Kong men's and women's teams suffered defeats against Japan and Thailand, respectively, but the electric atmosphere and passionate support from a packed stadium remained undeniable.

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Narrow defeats for home teams

It was a day of mixed emotions at the Hong Kong Sevens as local supporters cheered on their teams through hard-fought matches.

The Hong Kong men's team was narrowly defeated by Japan in a close contest, ending with a final score of 7-14.

After the match, team captain James Christie reflected on the loss, suggesting that the team gave Japan too many opportunities.

He remained optimistic, however, stating that the team's physical condition was still good and he believed they could deliver a strong performance the following day.

The women's team also faced a tough challenge, losing to Thailand 12-24, leaving them with a record of one draw and one loss. The match saw Hong Kong take a brief 7-5 lead after a try from Julia Mibuy Mba Oyana, but Thailand dominated the second half.

A highlight for the home side came at the very end when 19-year-old debutante Haruka Uematsu, who is of Hong Kong and Japanese heritage, scored a last-second try.

Uematsu later described her mind as going "blank" on the field, hearing only the encouraging voices of her teammates, which helped her play without nerves. She vowed to give her all in the next match, regardless of the circumstances.

Unforgettable atmosphere and fan support

Fan reactions throughout the day were overwhelmingly positive.

One first-time attendee praised the excellent sound system and environment, describing the mood as exciting. He felt the Hong Kong men's team had sufficient speed and were unlucky to lose to Japan, suggesting that their passing could be improved.

A dedicated fan who has attended for seven consecutive years was pleased with the women's team's performance, noting their significant progress even if they are still some distance from championship contention.

She was particularly impressed with the atmosphere, remarking that the energy on Friday night was unexpectedly high and that it became even more intense on Saturday afternoon with crowd cheers and live music performances.

The mother of Hong Kong player Au King-to said she attends every year to support the team and was happy with their performance.

She mentioned shouting until her throat was sore, describing the atmosphere as just as enthusiastic as in previous years, but with even larger crowds than at the old Hong Kong Stadium.

The event's international appeal was also on full display. A South Korean man who has lived in Hong Kong for over 40 years, proudly wearing a Star Ferry-themed "Hong Kong" uniform, said he has been coming to the Sevens for more than three decades.

He described it as the sporting event with the best atmosphere in the entire world.

The popularity of the event was evident as the Kai Tak Sports Park announced that the iconic "South Stand" and the second-level viewing areas had reached full capacity, advising spectators to find seats on the fifth level.