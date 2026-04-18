Hong Kong Reading Week 2026 to be held from April 20 to 26

Chief Executive John Lee stated that the SAR government is actively creating a reading atmosphere through multiple measures, with public libraries regularly holding activities to enhance citizens' interest in reading.

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The government has designated April 23, next Thursday, as the Hong Kong Reading for All Day; and will hold Hong Kong Reading Week 2026 next week encouraging citizens to enjoy reading through diverse activities.

At the opening ceremony of Hong Kong Reading Week 2026 and 2026 Hong Kong Reading+ on Saturday, John Lee said that the 15th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong's development as a center for cultural and artistic exchange between China and other countries and lays a solid foundation for mutual learning and people-to-people connectivity between China and other civilizations.

He pointed out that the Chinese nation has advocated reading since ancient times as an important way to acquire knowledge, enlighten wisdom, and cultivate morality, and the country has continuously promoted reading, including "national reading" in the government work report for 13 consecutive years.

Lee stated that the 15th Five-Year Plan clearly proposes to deepen national reading activities and promote the construction of a book-loving society.

The Hong Kong Publishing Federation, with funding from the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, will hold the 2026 Hong Kong Reading+ to promote a reading atmosphere through carnivals and community outreach activities. Lee encouraged everyone to actively participate.