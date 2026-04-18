Kai Tak Sports Park implements crowd control as Hong Kong Sevens South Stand reaches capacity

Kai Tak Sports Park has initiated crowd management protocols, announcing that its popular South Stand and Level 2 seating areas have reached full capacity as the Hong Kong Sevens festival continues to draw large numbers of enthusiastic fans.

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As the Hong Kong Sevens progresses, Kai Tak Sports Park is actively managing the flow of spectators to ensure a smooth experience for all attendees.

Patrons intending to access the vibrant South Stand, a perennial favorite, are now being admitted on a strict one-in, one-out basis via Gate B due to its current full status. Similarly, Level 2 seating is also at capacity.

For those still seeking a vantage point, additional seats remain available on Level 5 of the stadium, accessible exclusively through Gate F. Spectators using Gate F for entry should note that it is an entry-only point.

Meanwhile, Gate G is currently designated for exits only, and Gate H is reserved for corporate pass holders accessing designated boxes.

Other gates are open for specific ticket holders as indicated. These measures are in place to maintain order and enhance the overall safety and enjoyment of the event.