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NEWS

Two-vehicle collision on Kwai Tsing Road injures 13

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A collision between a public light bus and a GoGoVan light-goods vehicle on Kwai Tsing Road on Saturday morning left at least 13 people injured and briefly closed both directions of the road.

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At 11.20am today, a serious traffic accident occurred on Kwai Tsing Road near Kwong Pan Tin Tsuen, in the Tsuen Wan-bound direction.

A public light bus and a GoGoVan light-goods vehicle were involved in a collision, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles and trapping one of the drivers.

The impact severely damaged the rear of the public light bus, while the front of the light-goods vehicle was also badly hit, with its driver's side door crushed.

Emergency services, including numerous ambulances and fire crews, swiftly arrived at the scene to rescue the trapped driver and attend to the injured party.

As a result of the incident, the Transport Department announced the closure of all lanes on Kwai Tsing Road in both directions near Kwong Pan Tin Tsuen. Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes, and heavy traffic was reported in the area.

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