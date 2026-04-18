Man arrested after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend with mallet in violent breakup

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Kwai Chung on Friday night for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and smashing a bedroom door with a wooden mallet after a failed attempt to reconcile their relationship.

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A domestic dispute over a breakup turned violent, leading to a man's arrest for assault and criminal damage. The incident occurred around 9pm yesterday at a residence in Kwai Fung House on Ping Lai Path.

According to the report, a 21-year-old woman went to the apartment of her 31-year-old ex-boyfriend to discuss their separation. An argument between the two escalated, and the man allegedly became emotional and physically assaulted the woman.

Seeking safety, the woman fled into a bedroom and locked the door. The man, still enraged, reportedly grabbed a wooden mallet and repeatedly struck the door until it broke open. He then entered the room and allegedly continued the assault.

During the ordeal, the woman managed to call a friend, who, fearing for her safety, contacted the police on her behalf.

Officers arrived at the scene and subdued the man, taking him into custody on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage. The woman sustained injuries to her head and hands.

She was conscious when paramedics arrived and was transported to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment. The man remains in custody as the investigation continues.