Fire breaks out at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin, about 200 evacuated

A fire broke out at a residential unit in Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin on Friday afternoon (Apr 17), prompting the evacuation of around 200 residents.

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The incident occurred at about 1pm, when a unit on the 12th floor of Wing Shui House caught fire. Witnesses reported intense flames and thick smoke billowing from the building.

Firefighters responded promptly, deploying a turntable ladder to tackle the blaze. The fire was brought under control and extinguished within approximately 30 minutes.

During the operation, about 200 people were evacuated as a precaution. No further details on injuries have been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.