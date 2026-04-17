logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Fire breaks out at Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin, about 200 evacuated

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A fire broke out at a residential unit in Lek Yuen Estate in Sha Tin on Friday afternoon (Apr 17), prompting the evacuation of around 200 residents.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred at about 1pm, when a unit on the 12th floor of Wing Shui House caught fire. Witnesses reported intense flames and thick smoke billowing from the building.

Firefighters responded promptly, deploying a turntable ladder to tackle the blaze. The fire was brought under control and extinguished within approximately 30 minutes.

During the operation, about 200 people were evacuated as a precaution. No further details on injuries have been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Nine days of rain forecast as unstable weather grips Hong Kong
NEWS
11 mins ago
(File Photo)
Voyeurism charges on deceased 31-year-old PolyU student dropped
NEWS
15 mins ago
District councillor Peggy Wong Pik-kiu. (File)
District councillor Peggy Wong denies incentives in collecting proxy votes for Wang Fuk Court meetings
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
AFCD to overhaul animal cruelty monitoring following Ombudsman criticisms
NEWS
2 hours ago
Call handling ‘not ideal’ in Wang Fuk Court fire, security chief vows upgrades
NEWS
3 hours ago
Elderly man stabbed in Sheung Wan, attacker at large
NEWS
4 hours ago
Every visitor matters, Rosanna Law tells The Straits Times
NEWS
8 hours ago
Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash at airport, seven-seater nearly flips off bridge
NEWS
10 hours ago
Man found dead in Siu Sai Wan Estate flat after security guard reports unusual smell
NEWS
10 hours ago
Man snatches phones from 2 women within 10 minutes on MTR Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
10 hours ago
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
FINANCE
3 hours ago
220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times
NEWS
16-04-2026 03:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.