Police warn of new scam using fake govt letters with QR codes

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Fake boss scam: staff tricked into $8m transfers
08-04-2026 14:15 HKT
Nepal vows action against trekker rescue scam
07-04-2026 19:28 HKT
Six arrested in ‘Guess Who’ phone scam swindling $1.16m from elderly victims
26-03-2026 16:58 HKT
Police bust loan scam using cryptocurrency deposits, six arrested
18-03-2026 18:33 HKT
Uni student arrested over $500,000 low-interest mortgage phone scams
10-03-2026 21:33 HKT
Investors should remain vigilant against ramp and dump schemes, SFC says
11-02-2026 15:08 HKT