logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Police warn of new scam using fake govt letters with QR codes

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Police are warning the public of a new scam involving fraudulent letters disguised as official government documents that direct recipients to scan a QR code.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a social media post, police stated that the fake notices, which purport to be from a "Prosecution Department" and threaten recipients with a "seizure order," are designed to steal personal information or money.

The force emphasized that government departments will never ask the public to provide personal data or transfer funds by scanning a QR code included in a letter.

Authorities are advising anyone who receives a suspicious legal document to verify it by finding the relevant department's official contact number and calling them directly.

Members of the public are also reminded not to scan QR codes from unknown sources, as police warn that such actions could install malicious software on a mobile phone or lead to a phishing website designed to capture sensitive data.

scam

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Love, lies and losses: man accused of $1m multi-scam targeting 50 victims
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-04-2026 14:01 HKT
(file photo)
Fake boss scam: staff tricked into $8m transfers
SOCIAL BUZZ
08-04-2026 14:15 HKT
A mountaineer holds on to the rope during an ice climbing session at Everest base camp, Nepal April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Purnima Shrestha/File Photo
Nepal vows action against trekker rescue scam
WORLD
07-04-2026 19:28 HKT
Four feet, 60 corns: HK couple duped into HK$5,500 corn removal in mainland
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-04-2026 13:15 HKT
Six arrested in ‘Guess Who’ phone scam swindling $1.16m from elderly victims
NEWS
26-03-2026 16:58 HKT
Police bust loan scam using cryptocurrency deposits, six arrested
NEWS
18-03-2026 18:33 HKT
80-year-old skips meals for online ‘United Nations lover’, loses life savings
NEWS
18-03-2026 17:10 HKT
Uni student arrested over $500,000 low-interest mortgage phone scams
NEWS
10-03-2026 21:33 HKT
A Thai soldier keeps guard outside a scam center in O&#x27;Smach, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
In Cambodia, thousands flood out of scam compounds and find increasingly little help
WORLD
12-02-2026 16:49 HKT
SFC
Investors should remain vigilant against ramp and dump schemes, SFC says
FINANCE
11-02-2026 15:08 HKT
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific targets full flight restoration after June, contingent on fuel costs
NEWS
17-04-2026 18:29 HKT
Hong Kong Sevens teams face tough battles as raucous fans pack Kai Tak Stadium
NEWS
18-04-2026 19:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.