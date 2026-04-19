Police warn of new scam using fake govt letters with QR codes

Police are warning the public of a new scam involving fraudulent letters disguised as official government documents that direct recipients to scan a QR code.

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In a social media post, police stated that the fake notices, which purport to be from a "Prosecution Department" and threaten recipients with a "seizure order," are designed to steal personal information or money.

The force emphasized that government departments will never ask the public to provide personal data or transfer funds by scanning a QR code included in a letter.

Authorities are advising anyone who receives a suspicious legal document to verify it by finding the relevant department's official contact number and calling them directly.

Members of the public are also reminded not to scan QR codes from unknown sources, as police warn that such actions could install malicious software on a mobile phone or lead to a phishing website designed to capture sensitive data.