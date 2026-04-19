logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK’s top civil servants begin national affairs study and duty visit in Beijing

NEWS
18 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Secretary for the Civil Service, Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan, led a delegation of more than 20 Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments to Beijing and Chengdu on Sunday for a study program and duty visit.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In Beijing, the delegation will attend national studies at the National Academy of Governance and call on the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council. 

They will then proceed to Chengdu for a working visit on April 22.

According to Yeung’s social media page, the visit follows a similar training program she led on mainland in 2023 for Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments.

Yeung recalled that the previous trip, the first after the full post-pandemic reopening of the border, was a success and set a positive example for continuous learning within the civil service.

She emphasized the significance of the current trip, noting that it comes as the nation embarks on a new journey with its 15th Five-Year Plan and the city prepares its first five-year plan.

Yeung expressed hope that the tour will allow civil servants to not only gain a deeper and more thorough understanding of the country's major policies and development strategies but also to draw inspiration and insights from them.

She added that she expects the officials to return to Hong Kong with a "forward-looking vision and innovative thinking" to contribute to the compilation of the five-year plan.

civil servant

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Police warn of new scam using fake govt letters with QR codes
NEWS
6 mins ago
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court residents allowed entry more than once within three-hour limit to retrieve belongings: Warner Cheuk
NEWS
20 mins ago
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
(Video) Man with sharp object sparks panic with 17-second sprint through Tseung Kwan O South Park
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
HK is vital for mainland enterprises' global outreach, says Frederick Ma
NEWS
3 hours ago
Domestic helper arrested in North Point over alleged abuse of 15-month-old baby
NEWS
4 hours ago
(Source: Paul Chan's blog)
HK to announce new batch of strategic enterprises with multiple $100bn giants: Paul Chan
NEWS
4 hours ago
Tsing Yi rear-end collision leaves 12 injured, minibus driver arrested
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hong Kong Reading Week 2026 to be held from April 20 to 26
NEWS
6 hours ago
Paul Lam promotes national security education at Customs College Open Day
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific targets full flight restoration after June, contingent on fuel costs
NEWS
17-04-2026 18:29 HKT
Costumed fans flock to Kai Tak for second day of Hong Kong Sevens extravaganza
NEWS
18-04-2026 13:01 HKT
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
FINANCE
17-04-2026 13:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.