Call handling ‘not ideal’ in Wang Fuk Court fire, security chief vows upgrades

Hong Kong’s security chief has acknowledged shortcomings in emergency call handling during the Wang Fuk Court fire, pledging to expand communication capacity between police and fire services.

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Speaking at a Legislative Council Finance Committee special meeting, Chris Tang Ping-keung said the police call center was overwhelmed by a surge of emergency calls on the day of the blaze, while limited fire service telephone lines led to delays in relaying information.

He said the situation was “not ideal,” noting that although police received reports promptly, they were unable to immediately pass details to the Fire Services Department via direct calls, resulting in longer waiting times for those seeking help.

More lines and faster communication pledged

Tang said the police currently operate about 200 telephone lines, compared with around 30 for the fire services, admitting there is room for improvement.

He said 12 additional fire service lines would be added within two weeks, followed by 20 more within three months, bringing the total to 70. A new-generation command system planned for early next year is expected to further increase the number to 100.

Tang also acknowledged that the current practice of transmitting information via fax between departments is outdated, and said a basic electronic communication system would be introduced within two weeks.

AI not suitable for emergency calls

Responding to a suggestion from lawmaker Dominic Lee Tsz-king to use technology to filter duplicate emergency calls, Tang said such an approach is not being considered at this stage.

He said emergency calls to 999 involve rapidly changing situations that require professional judgment, adding that experienced officers are essential in handling calls and that it would be difficult for artificial intelligence to categorize them effectively using keywords.

Cross-border firefighting cooperation under review

Tang also said authorities would review emergency coordination mechanisms with Guangdong and Macau over the coming year.

While cross-border cooperation is already in place for disasters such as major flooding, he noted that it does not currently cover firefighting operations.

Differences in equipment standards, communication systems and operational strategies across the three regions would need to be addressed before such collaboration could be implemented, he said.

He added that the Wang Fuk Court fire highlighted the need to speed up firefighting efforts and consider mobilizing external resources when necessary.

Rehabilitation scheme to remain confidential

Separately, Tang said a rehabilitation program introduced two years ago for individuals arrested but not prosecuted in connection with the 2019 unrest would remain confidential.

He said the program aims to help participants better understand national conditions and security issues, offering an alternative path through education and personal development. While the initiative has been progressing smoothly, Tang said increased public attention could expose participants to harassment, undermining its effectiveness.

As a result, authorities will not disclose details such as the number of participants. He added that the program involves contributors from various sectors, including individuals sharing life planning advice and personal experiences.

