Morning Recap - April 17, 2026

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Man snatches phones from 2 women within 10 minutes on MTR Tsuen Wan Line

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A man snatched mobile phones from two female passengers within 10 minutes on the MTR Tsuen Wan Line on Thursday evening, escaping each time by jumping off the train just as doors were closing, police said.

Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash at airport, seven-seater nearly flips off bridge

A taxi caused a three-vehicle collision at Hong Kong International Airport's drop-off area on Thursday evening, leaving a seven-seater tilted at a 45-degree angle and nearly plunging off a flyover, online footage shows.

Joint counter-terrorism exercise 2026 concludes with over 380 participants from HK, Interpol and regional forces

The Hong Kong Police Force, in collaboration with Interpol and police forces from other jurisdictions, successfully concluded the Counter Cyber and Physical Terrorism Joint Exercise 2026 codenamed "STEALTHNET" on Thursday, aimed at enhancing counter-terrorism preparedness across sectors.

Gas supply partially restored in Admiralty after water leak, full recovery expected Friday

Gas supply has been partially restored in Admiralty after a water leak caused pipeline flooding on Wednesday, with the gas company aiming for full restoration by Friday, Towngas said.

Robotic-assisted hip replacements cut reoperation rates, HKU study finds

Robotic-assisted total hip replacement surgery significantly reduces the need for repeat operations compared to traditional surgery, according to a University of Hong Kong study.

World/China News

Trump says Iran has agreed to hand over its enriched uranium supply

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran has agreed to hand over its store of enriched uranium and that the two sides were "close" to a peace deal to end the war that has engulfed the Middle East.

Photo: Reuters

Trump says Lebanon and Israel have reached 10-day ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST (2100 GMT), signalling a pause in Israel's conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah that has raged in parallel to the war with Iran.

Shenzhou-21 crew completes third spacewalk, astronaut Zhang Lu sets record

The Shenzhou-21 crew successfully completed their third extravehicular activity early on Friday, installing space debris protection devices and inspecting external equipment, the China Manned Space Agency said.

9 Chinese nationals arrested in Sri Lanka with 383 phones, suspected of telecom fraud

Nine Chinese citizens were arrested at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport early on Thursday after being found with hundreds of electronic devices strapped to their bodies, Sri Lankan customs officials said.

Market

S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up from records with Middle East hopes, corporate earnings in focus

The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged higher on Thursday after record finishes in the prior session as a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon added to optimism that the worst of the Middle East conflict had passed, while investors also digested a mixed bag of economic data and earnings reports.

Editorial

Can China strengthen ties with Middle East nations? A new geopolitical reality unfolds

For decades, the oil-rich monarchies of the Middle East - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar - have anchored their national security to a tight embrace with the United States. Yet, the ongoing devastation from the region's cascading crises is forcing a strategic rethink.