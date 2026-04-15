Joint counter-terrorism exercise 2026 concludes with over 380 participants from HK, Interpol and regional forces

The Hong Kong Police Force, in collaboration with Interpol and police forces from other jurisdictions, successfully concluded the Counter Cyber and Physical Terrorism Joint Exercise 2026 codenamed "STEALTHNET" on Thursday, aimed at enhancing counter-terrorism preparedness across sectors.

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The exercise was coordinated by the Crime Wing and Operations Wing of the HKPF, with participation from Interpol, the Macao Judiciary Police, the Singapore Police Force, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Korean National Police Agency. More than 380 participants took part, including representatives from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, a local bank and a bank's Macau branch. Commissioner of Police Chow Yat-ming attended and oversaw the exercise.

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The exercise simulated a terrorist financing scenario followed by cross-border cyber and physical attacks against financial, aviation and healthcare systems across Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore and Korea, including explosive devices and drones at major event venues. The simulations tested capabilities in intelligence sharing, coordinated rapid response and joint operations under high pressure.

A cybersecurity company was invited to join the Cybersecurity Task Force for intelligence analysis and to provide professional advice on neutralising cyber threats and malware attacks.

Police said the exercise enhanced coordination capabilities among participating law enforcement agencies in responding to hybrid terrorist threats and strengthened regional counter-terrorism cooperation.