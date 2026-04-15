logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Joint counter-terrorism exercise 2026 concludes with over 380 participants from HK, Interpol and regional forces

NEWS
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong Police Force, in collaboration with Interpol and police forces from other jurisdictions, successfully concluded the Counter Cyber and Physical Terrorism Joint Exercise 2026 codenamed "STEALTHNET" on Thursday, aimed at enhancing counter-terrorism preparedness across sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The exercise was coordinated by the Crime Wing and Operations Wing of the HKPF, with participation from Interpol, the Macao Judiciary Police, the Singapore Police Force, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Korean National Police Agency. More than 380 participants took part, including representatives from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, a local bank and a bank's Macau branch. Commissioner of Police Chow Yat-ming attended and oversaw the exercise.

+5

The exercise simulated a terrorist financing scenario followed by cross-border cyber and physical attacks against financial, aviation and healthcare systems across Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore and Korea, including explosive devices and drones at major event venues. The simulations tested capabilities in intelligence sharing, coordinated rapid response and joint operations under high pressure.

A cybersecurity company was invited to join the Cybersecurity Task Force for intelligence analysis and to provide professional advice on neutralising cyber threats and malware attacks.

Police said the exercise enhanced coordination capabilities among participating law enforcement agencies in responding to hybrid terrorist threats and strengthened regional counter-terrorism cooperation.

counter-terrorism joint exercise Hong Kong Police

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Peter Lee applauds Xia’s insightful national security remarks
NEWS
3 hours ago
Glass bottle recycling rate doubles after Producer Responsibility Scheme launch: EPD
NEWS
4 hours ago
Wildlife photography, museum's first robot headline Science Museum’s 35th birthday festivities
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File Photo)
Survivor details last call with family during fatal Wang Fuk Court fire in harrowing testimony
NEWS
5 hours ago
John Lee meets with EU envoys to strengthen ties and explore cooperation
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File Photo)
Doctor and former lawmaker Kwok Ka-ki struck off medical register over National Security conviction
NEWS
5 hours ago
Hong Kong Disneyland unveils lifelike robotic Olaf in World of Frozen
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File Photo)
CHP investigate imported measles case in woman following trip to Indonesia
NEWS
5 hours ago
Police bust organized Vietnamese gang behind $113,000 shoplifting spree targeting MUJI
NEWS
6 hours ago
A reverse image search of the meal box photos on the fake page revealed they were stolen from a food-sharing group in Thailand.
Fake weight-loss meal scams on social media lead to millions in losses
NEWS
6 hours ago
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times
NEWS
23 hours ago
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.