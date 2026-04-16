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NEWS

Glass bottle recycling rate doubles after Producer Responsibility Scheme launch: EPD

NEWS
54 mins ago
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The recovery rate of glass beverage containers has significantly increased since the implementation of the Producer Responsibility Scheme, rising from approximately 16 percent in 2017 to 34 percent in 2024, and further to 36percent last year, according to the Environmental Protection Department (EPD).

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The EPD noted on its social media page that the Producer Responsibility Scheme on Glass Beverage Containers was fully implemented in 2023, and the number of glass bottle collection points has increased from approximately 4,600 before the scheme to approximately 5,300 in the first quarter of the year.

The Department will continue to identify suitable locations to establish more collection points to facilitate participation in glass container recycling by restaurants, commercial and industrial premises, and the public.

The authority also stated that the collected waste glass containers through the "GREEN@COMMUNITY" recycling network have also recorded a significant increase, rising from approximately 5,860 tonnes in 2022 to approximately 10,960 tonnes last year, an increase of approximately 5,100 tonnes.

 

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