Robotic-assisted hip replacements cut reoperation rates, HKU study finds

Robotic-assisted total hip replacement surgery significantly reduces the need for repeat operations compared to traditional surgery, according to a University of Hong Kong study.

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Researchers from the Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology analysed 553 primary total hip replacements performed at Queen Mary Hospital and the Duchess of Kent Children's Hospital between 2019 and 2024. Of these, 311 were robotic-assisted and 242 were conventional.

At 90 days post-surgery, the reoperation rate for robotic-assisted procedures was just 0.6 percent, using a closed method that did not require reopening the surgical site. The conventional surgery reoperation rate was 2.5 percent, with patients requiring further surgery due to fractures around the implant and wound infections.

Robotic-assisted surgery uses 3D CT scans for pre-operative planning, allowing precise positioning of acetabular and femoral components and accurate sizing of the artificial joint, reducing surgical errors.

The team noted that nearly half of public hospital total hip replacements now use robotic assistance, with potential future applications for shoulder and spine joints.