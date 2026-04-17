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CHINA

Shenzhou-21 crew completes third spacewalk, astronaut Zhang Lu sets record

CHINA
12 mins ago
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The Shenzhou-21 crew successfully completed their third extravehicular activity early on Friday, installing space debris防护 devices and inspecting external equipment, the China Manned Space Agency said.

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Astronauts Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang worked in close coordination with the space station's robotic arm and ground support during the approximately 5.5-hour spacewalk. The mission was completed at 1.36am, with astronauts Zhang Lu and Wu Fei safely returning to the Wentian laboratory module.

Zhang Lu has now conducted seven spacewalks in total, setting a new record for the most extravehicular activities by a Chinese astronaut.

Shenzhou-21 spacewalk Zhang Lu

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