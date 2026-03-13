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CHINA

9 Chinese nationals arrested in Sri Lanka with 383 phones, suspected of telecom fraud

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Nine Chinese citizens were arrested at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport early on Thursday after being found with hundreds of electronic devices strapped to their bodies, Sri Lankan customs officials said.

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The group, who arrived on a flight from Kunming, were discovered with 383 mobile phones, 101 tablet computers and six Wi-Fi routers wrapped in tape and hidden under their clothing. The equipment is valued at about 24.02 million Sri Lankan rupees (approximately HK$570,000). Customs suspect the devices were intended for telecom fraud operations.

Separately on the same day, six other Chinese nationals were arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport attempting to smuggle 75,900 China-made cigarettes valued at about 11.38 million rupees (approximately HK$270,000) into the country. The cigarettes were found concealed in travel bags and backpacks. The six had arrived on three different flights.

When asked about the arrests at a regular press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said he was not aware of the specific circumstances. He reiterated that the Chinese government always requires its citizens abroad to abide by local laws and refrain from any illegal activities, adding that China is willing to cooperate with relevant countries to combat crimes including online fraud.

Sri Lanka Chinese nationals telecom fraud

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