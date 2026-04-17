Every visitor matters, Rosanna Law tells The Straits Times

Hong Kong will step up efforts to attract long-haul travelers from countries and regions, including European Union, the Middle East, and India, as official data shows their spending last year was about 20 percent higher per capita than that of mainland visitors, according to Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui.

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In an interview with Singapore’s The Straits Times, she said her ambition is for Hong Kong to be recognized as a premier destination not only for China but also for Asia and the world. The government outlined its annual tourism work plan to the Legislative Council on April 10, pledging to focus on “high-value”

visitors and committing three-quarters of the 2026 tourism budget to attracting more foreign travelers.

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The city has allocated HK$1.66 billion to revive tourism this year, a 35 percent increase from last year, with most of the funding directed toward long-haul premium and business travelers.

Law explained that these visitors are defined as those who stay overnight and generate greater economic benefits through spending on accommodation, and food and beverage.

With per capita spending among mainland tourists continuing to decline despite rising arrivals, diversifying the visitor mix has become a priority.

Law said promotion will be strengthened in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, India, and Russia, while new efforts will target EU markets such as the Netherlands, Italy, and Spain.

Hong Kong welcomed nearly 50 million visitors last year, with about one quarter coming from outside the mainland.

Government figures showed that foreign travelers spent significantly more, and 2.5 million were classified as MICE – Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions – participants, a 7 percent increase from 2024 as the city hosted more than 50 large-scale events. Law highlighted Hong Kong’s unique appeal

to business travelers, pointing to the ability to combine meetings with leisure activities such as hiking or beach outings.

However, Law stressed that every visitor matters to Hong Kong, noting that today's budget- conscious mainland youth could become tomorrow’s high-spending travelers.

Drawing on her own experience of traveling across Europe as a student on a shoestring budget, she said that positive memories from affordable trips often inspire return visits later in life when travelers have greater means, and she believes Hong Kong can benefit from the same dynamic.



Law reveals appreciation for Alan Tam’s music

Hong Kong pop culture has left a lasting mark on Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, who revealed during the interview that her favorite singer is Alan Tam Wing-lun and her favorite song is Love of My Life.

The track was featured in the 1991 film Alan and Eric: Between Hello and Goodbye, which she described as deeply moving and memorable.

Her remarks coincide with the return of the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival in April. The flagship outdoor music carnival “ImagineLand” will take place on April 25 and 26 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza and Salisbury Garden Central Lawn, with free admission for the public.



Proper send-off for HK’s beloved ‘Symphony of Lights’

With the long-running harbor light show “A Symphony of Lights” bidding farewell this year, officials are preparing a new immersive display that may debut at WinterFest.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui told a finance committee meeting yesterday that the over-two decades-old nightly show

deserves a “proper send-off.”

Law said the Tourism Board was asked to plan the transition, with a new light-andvisuals program likely to be unveiled by year’s end.

A series of updated light displays will be launched at Hong Kong’s top attractions, kicking off at the Peak in May or June.