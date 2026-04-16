Wildlife photography, museum's first robot headline Science Museum’s 35th birthday festivities

The Hong Kong Science Museum is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a lineup of new exhibitions — the "Wildlife Photographer of the Year" and the "Hong Kong Science Museum 35th Anniversary Exhibition" — alongside special events including an enhanced "Energy Machine" experience, a "Science Fun Day", and sci-fi film screenings.

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The "Wildlife Photographer of the Year" exhibition, held in the Special Exhibition Hall, features award-winning photographs from the 61st annual competition organized by London’s Natural History Museum. The exhibition spotlights the beauty and complexity of the natural world, while also highlighting environmental issues such as habitat loss and climate change.

The museum will also offer a series of free programs, ranging from sharing sessions by an Ocean Park animal care specialist as well as a Hong Kong Maritime Museum representative, to climate change and biodiversity guided tours, ecological tours of Kowloon Park, and workshops.

The "Hong Kong Science Museum 35th Anniversary Exhibition" highlights the museum’s milestones since its founding in 1991. The display includes classic exhibitions, the museum’s first robot, and a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic "Energy Machine." Visitors can also enjoy an AI-powered photo booth for souvenir snapshots.

Additional events include a "Science Fun Day" on April 18, offering hands-on experiments and demonstrations. The museum will also host the "Future Vision" film series, screening popular sci-fi movies such as "WALL·E", "Tomorrowland", "Bicentennial Man", and "Gattaca" on April 18 and 26, followed by discussions led by science educators.