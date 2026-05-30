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NEWS

Police arrest man linked to Mong Kok restaurant thefts using project SmartView surveillance

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 39-year-old local man has been arrested in connection with a string of restaurant thefts in Mong Kok after police tracked him down using footage from the government's public surveillance network, SmartView.

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The arrest on Friday evening followed a report from a male victim who had his mobile phone stolen earlier that morning while dining at a chain fast-food outlet on Tai Kok Tsui Road.

Officers from the Mong Kok district police immediately launched an investigation, analyzing area closed-circuit television footage, which enabled them to identify and apprehend the suspect in the district later that night.

Local authorities believe the suspect is linked to a series of similar restaurant thefts reported in the Mong Kok area since January.

In these incidents, the culprit typically targeted distracted victims who were lining up to order food or who left their personal belongings unattended at their tables, stealing items such as mobile phones, wallets, and handbags.

Following the operation, the police urged members of the public to keep their valuables within their line of sight and securely stored at all times.

They also called on restaurant operators to maintain high vigilance, monitor their premises for suspicious individuals, and proactively share surveillance footage with law enforcement to assist in crime prevention and investigation efforts.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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