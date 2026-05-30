Helicopter rescue dispatched after worker knocked unconscious on vessel near Kau Yi Chau

A male worker was airlifted by a government helicopter on Saturday afternoon after being struck by a hook and knocked unconscious aboard a vessel anchored off Kau Yi Chau, near Disneyland.

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The incident occurred shortly before 3pm at the Pun Shan Shek Anchorage, where the worker collapsed on deck immediately after the impact.

Observing their colleague lying unconscious, fellow crew members immediately called emergency services for help, prompting the Government Flying Service to dispatch a helicopter to the vessel to carry out a rescue operation.

The police have classified the case as an industrial accident and are currently conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.