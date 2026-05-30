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Security chief applauds Hong Kong's first astronaut and reveals emergency line upgrades after Tai Po fire

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Secretary for Security, Chris Tang Ping-keung, on Saturday expressed immense pride today regarding Hong Kong's first astronaut, Lai Ka-ying, hailing her selection for the Shenzhou-23 space mission as an inspiration for local youth while also outlining plans to significantly expand the city's emergency hotline capacity following a recent residential fire.

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Speaking during a radio program on Saturday, the security chief shared his excitement over Lai, who holds the rank of Superintendent in the Hong Kong Police Force and was seconded to the Security Bureau for technical duties.

Tang recounted being deeply moved when he saw her greet the public in Cantonese on television.

Describing Lai as an individual of extraordinary determination, he noted that her perseverance is a vital quality for any astronaut and expressed hope that she would eventually share her journey with local young people and her fellow police officers to prove that ambitious dreams can be realized through dedication.

Addressing civic matters, Tang also provided updates on the aftermath of a recent fire at Wang Fuk Court, focusing on reports from residents who suspected they had lost personal belongings during the incident.

Out of 142 cases reported to authorities, approximately 48 were resolved immediately when the items were recovered.

About 20 percent of the cases involved homes that were so severely gutted by the blaze that both the owners and officials believe the property was entirely incinerated, while another thirty percent could not be investigated further because the residents were unable to identify exactly which items were missing. The police are currently actively investigating sixteen remaining cases.

In response to the telephone line congestion experienced by the emergency reporting center during the height of the Wang Fuk Court fire, the security chief outlined comprehensive upgrades to the city's communication systems.

The Fire Services Department has already increased its active phone lines from 30 to 48, with a further expansion to nearly 70 lines planned within the next few months.

This capacity will eventually reach one hundred lines early next year with the launch of a fourth-generation computer-aided dispatch system.

Furthermore, the government is developing a next-generation emergency network, slated for release in two to three years, which will allow 999 callers to submit photos, videos, and audio recordings through social media and digital platforms to help authorities deploy emergency resources more accurately.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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