Guangdong extends Northbound Travel Scheme for Hong Kong vehicles by five years to 2031

The Guangdong Provincial People's Government has officially extended the "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles" scheme for an additional five years, allowing local private cars to continue traveling to the mainland via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge until June 1, 2031.

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According to an official notice issued on the provincial government's website, the extension has been approved by the provincial people's government to ensure the continuity of the popular cross-border program.

The General Office of the Provincial Government noted that any operational or administrative issues encountered during the ongoing execution of the policy should be reported directly to the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department.

This extension builds upon the initial regulatory measures governing Hong Kong motor vehicles entering and exiting the mainland via the Zhuhai highway port of the bridge, which first took effect on June 1, 2023, with an original three-year validity period.

The decision to prolong the policy comes amid a significant surge in cross-border traffic facilitated by the northbound travel initiatives for both Hong Kong and Macau vehicles.

Official data indicates that since these policies were implemented, the volume of travelers from Hong Kong and Macao passing through the boundary checkpoints has grown at an average annual rate of 34 percent, culminating in nearly 18 million passenger trips in 2025.

Border control authorities expect this robust upward trend to continue, projecting that the total number of cross-border travelers from the two special administrative regions will likely surpass 20 million passenger trips by the end of 2026.