South Australian Governor returns to HK to forge stronger education, agri-food trade ties

The Governor of South Australia, Frances Adamson AC, visited Hong Kong to seek deeper collaboration, including education, as well as trade ties with a focus on agricultural products and wine.

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The trip marks her second visit to the city, following her inaugural visit in May 2023. One of the highlights is a promotional event held on Monday (April 13) under the StudyAdelaide initiative, for which she is the patron. The governor said Hong Kong students are an important source for Australian high schools, especially private ones, as well as an important group in the country’s tertiary education system.

“We want young South Australian students to have the experience of living and working in Asia, and Hong Kong is an attractive destination because of the quality of your universities,” she said. The city also stands as a popular destination for the New Colombo Plan, which was launched in 2013 and expanded last year, sending Australian students across the region to undertake tertiary study or an internship. The governor emphasized that the education collaboration is multifaceted, with possibilities to enhance cooperation with Hong Kong on vocational training during her visit.

Furthermore, she aims to promote South Australia’s high-quality food and wine as Hong Kong consumers are very discerning and value quality, sustainability, and the highest standards.

“We've had outstandingly good results from promotions within supermarkets of Australian products,” she added.

As part of a wine ambassadors program, 19 participants from Hong Kong have come to South Australia for a deep familiarisation, visiting wineries and meeting the winemakers to see the process firsthand.

Hong Kong's vibrant dining scene is also appealing to South Australians looking to develop more trade ties, as the governor pointed out that the city's high density of Michelin-starred restaurants.

She said Hong Kong has traditionally performed a role as a gateway to the mainland market, contributing its knowledge, distribution networks, and the many skills that Hong Kong people bring to bear for South Australia.

Following the Hong Kong visit, the governor will travel to the mainland cities of Beijing, Jinan, and Yantai in Shandong Province, which this year marks 40 years of its sister-state relationship with South Australia.