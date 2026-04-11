Personal data of nearly 500 Fortress Hill residents compromised after WSD device lost

The Water Supplies Department (WSD) has apologized to 495 residential customers in Fortress Hill after a staff member lost a handheld electronic device containing their names and addresses during a routine meter-reading assignment on April 8.

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Data breach prompts police report and apology

The department confirmed it received a report on Monday regarding the lost work device. An investigation revealed that the handheld gadget, used for recording water meter readings, contained the names and home addresses of residents living in three separate buildings in the Fortress Hill area.

The WSD emphasized that the breach was largely limited to names and addresses. However, it was noted that for one of the 495 affected users, a telephone number was also included in the data.

The department reassured the public that more sensitive information, such as Hong Kong Identity Card numbers, was not stored on the device.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson stated that the department is treating the matter with high importance. The WSD has reported the data leak to the police and has also notified the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data and the Digital Policy Office.

The department will fully cooperate with the ongoing police investigation.

All affected households have been individually notified and advised to remain vigilant for any unusual communications.

The WSD extended a formal apology to all those impacted by the incident. An in-depth internal investigation is now underway to review staff work procedures and strengthen data protection measures.

The department also indicated that disciplinary action against the employee involved will be considered depending on the investigation's findings.