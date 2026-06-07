(Video) Driver trapped after Tesla overturns in Tai Po; pedestrian injured by debris

A Tesla overturned in Tai Po on Sunday morning (Jun 7) after crashing into roadside railings, with one wheel detaching and the driver briefly trapped inside.

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The incident occurred at about 10.10am along Nam Wan Road towards Tai Po Market, when the vehicle reportedly lost control near Pun Chung New Tsuen, hit railings and flipped onto its right side.

A female pedestrian in her 60s was injured after being struck by debris.

Several passers-by rushed to support the vehicle before the driver managed to crawl out of the car.

Police and firefighters arrived shortly afterwards. The male driver complained of neck pain, while the woman suffered minor limb abrasions. Both were conscious and sent to the hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.