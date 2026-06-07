logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

(Video) Driver trapped after Tesla overturns in Tai Po; pedestrian injured by debris

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A Tesla overturned in Tai Po on Sunday morning (Jun 7) after crashing into roadside railings, with one wheel detaching and the driver briefly trapped inside.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred at about 10.10am along Nam Wan Road towards Tai Po Market, when the vehicle reportedly lost control near Pun Chung New Tsuen, hit railings and flipped onto its right side.

A female pedestrian in her 60s was injured after being struck by debris.

Several passers-by rushed to support the vehicle before the driver managed to crawl out of the car.

Police and firefighters arrived shortly afterwards. The male driver complained of neck pain, while the woman suffered minor limb abrasions. Both were conscious and sent to the hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Over 6,000 enterprises register for cargo-tracking digital platform
NEWS
40 mins ago
(File photo)
AI+ Committee to hold first meeting this month for city-wide tech adoption: Financial chief
NEWS
1 hour ago
Central Asia as new cargo corridor between HK and Europe: Fred Lam
NEWS
1 hour ago
Police trace $1.4m funds in Thailand 'virtual kidnapping' scam after student returns home
NEWS
1 hour ago
CoolThink@JC tech curriculum officially launches in Cambodian primary schools
NEWS
16 hours ago
Viral online discussion reveals extraordinary perks for some Hong Kong domestic helpers
NEWS
17 hours ago
Legal concerns rise as mainland mothers promote 'Master's Degree loophole' for cheap Hong Kong births
NEWS
19 hours ago
Imported talent aims to create jobs, not replace local workforce, labor chief assures
NEWS
20 hours ago
logo
Waterspout captivates border residents amid thunderstorms and heavy rain
NEWS
21 hours ago
Prolonged power outage hits Mong Kok's Sino Centre after sprinkler accident
NEWS
22 hours ago
Govt scraps plan to cap subsidized transport trips for elderly and disabled
NEWS
06-06-2026 11:50 HKT
Man arrested at border after viral video shows indecent assault on KMB
NEWS
06-06-2026 14:27 HKT
Parents secure baby Danny's birth certificate, hope to regain custody following arrest
NEWS
06-06-2026 13:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.