Blaze engulfs multiple vessels at Tai Po fishing village

A fire broke out among several vessels at Sam Mun Tsai in Tai Po on Thursday afternoon, engulfing four boats and sending thick smoke into the sky.

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The blaze was reported at around noon, when three sampans were seen catching fire. Fueled by strong winds, the flames quickly spread to nearby vessels, leaving four boats destroyed.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.