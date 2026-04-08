Man arrested over leak of 56,000 patients’ data in Hospital Authority breach

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of accessing a computer with criminal or dishonest intent in connection with a data breach involving more than 56,000 patients, the Hospital Authority said.

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Police said the suspect is a male employee of a contractor.

The Hospital Authority said its routine monitoring system detected suspected unauthorized access and leakage of patient data on a third-party platform in the early hours of April 3.

The authority said it takes the matter very seriously and has conducted a review of its internal network systems, confirming that they are operating securely and normally.