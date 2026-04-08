logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Man arrested over leak of 56,000 patients’ data in Hospital Authority breach

NEWS
52 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of accessing a computer with criminal or dishonest intent in connection with a data breach involving more than 56,000 patients, the Hospital Authority said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police said the suspect is a male employee of a contractor.

The Hospital Authority said its routine monitoring system detected suspected unauthorized access and leakage of patient data on a third-party platform in the early hours of April 3.

The authority said it takes the matter very seriously and has conducted a review of its internal network systems, confirming that they are operating securely and normally.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Police warn of online shopping scams after victim loses $500,000 in fuel card fraud
NEWS
49 mins ago
Law Society assists 600 victims of Wang Fuk Court fire through legal hotline
NEWS
49 mins ago
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
1 hour ago
Law Society to visit Beijing next week to deepen legal cooperation
NEWS
1 hour ago
HKUST student sentenced to 12 months’ probation for upskirting on campus 
NEWS
1 hour ago
Ripples of oil price surge reach the bathroom shelf
NEWS
2 hours ago
HKUST launches five-year study on 500 seniors to unlock science behind longevity
NEWS
3 hours ago
John Lee urges legal sector to seize 15th Five-Year Plan opportunities
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Sunny and hot weather to return Thu as temperatures climb to 30 degree 
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK to combat 'soft resistance' with six strategies, says security chief
NEWS
4 hours ago
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
18 hours ago
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
(File Photo)
Netflix hikes Hong Kong subscription fees by up to 11.4pc
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.