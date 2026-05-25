Welfare chief Chris Sun heads to Beijing for talks, elderly care tour

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Xi hosts Putin in Beijing days after Trump: what to know
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Beijing party chief meets Citigroup CEO in China - Beijing Youth Daily
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Xi tells Trump that mishandling of Taiwan could spark conflict
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LegCo members to visit Beijing for a week-long study tour in July
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Iran's top diplomat holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Beijing
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Taiwan tops Beijing's agenda for Trump-Xi summit
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China's auto industry races to embed AI in line with Beijing mandate
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HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
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