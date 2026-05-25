Welfare chief Chris Sun heads to Beijing for talks, elderly care tour

The Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han will depart for Beijing on Tuesday to visit multiple central government ministries and departments.

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During his visit, Sun is scheduled to call on the Ministry of Commerce, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Ministry of Civil Affairs, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. He will also meet with representatives from the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the China Enterprise Confederation, and the International Labour Organization.

Sun will be accompanied by a delegation of senior officials, including the Permanent Secretary for Labour and Welfare Alice Lau Yim, the Director of Social Welfare Edward To Wing-hang, and the Commissioner for Labour Sam Hui Chark-shum, and will also visit local elderly care facilities during the trip.

Sun will return to Hong Kong on Thursday afternoon.