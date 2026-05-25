Night Recap - May 25, 2026

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HK braces for first Very Hot Weather Warning of the year as temperatures set to hit 33 degrees

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The Hong Kong Observatory has announced that an upper-air anticyclone will continue to bring generally fine and very hot weather to the coast of Guangdong over the next two to three days.

Shenzhou-23 astronauts lift spirits on their ride to launch

To boost their spirits before making history, three astronauts on the Shenzhou-23 mission, including Hong Kong's first crew member Lai Ka-ying, sang out on their way to the launch.

Restaurant dog-entry applications surpass 1,400 in first week, exceeding expectations

More than 1,400 restaurants have filed applications to welcome dog entry as of last Friday, an "enthusiastic response" that exceeded industry expectations, said Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants & Related Trades.

Revamped Terminal 2 at HKIA comes with enhanced transport links

The new Terminal 2 at the Hong Kong International Airport will open on Wednesday with revamped transport layouts and four new digital self-service zones, aiming to divert passenger traffic and boost long-term capacity.

Over 40-minute wait at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge as holidaymakers return to city

Massive vehicle queues formed at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge on Monday afternoon as holidaymakers flooded back into the city at the conclusion of the three-day Buddha’s Birthday long weekend.

Business Today

HK pension fund regulator identifies suspicious early withdrawal with fraudulent certificates

Hong Kong's pension fund regulator said it has identified suspicious cases involving claims for early withdrawal with suspected fraudulent medical certificates.

China's Huawei reveals chip design breakthrough amid US sanctions

Huawei Technologies said on Monday its high-end chips will have transistor density equivalent to 1.4-nanometre processes in five years, underscoring Beijing's efforts to neutralise US sanctions that have made it hard for China to build advanced chips.

China stocks rise on coal, chips; brokerages up after regulatory crackdown

Mainland China stocks closed higher on Monday, lifted by the coal sector after the country's worst mine disaster in 17 years raised expectations that stricter safety scrutiny would tighten supply, while semiconductor shares also aided the market.

Singapore central bank working with industry group to streamline private bank account applications

Singapore's central bank is working with the country's private banking industry group to shorten the time needed for wealthy individuals to open bank accounts, the bank's chief said on Monday.

Oil slips 6pc as US, Iran seen moving closer to peace deal

Oil prices fell six percent to two-week lows on Monday, as optimism grew that the United States and Iran were moving closer to a peace deal, even though they remain at odds over key issues, such as blockades on the Strait of Hormuz.

World/China

WHO chief Tedros says there have been 220 suspected deaths in Ebola outbreak

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday that there had been 220 suspected deaths in the current Ebola outbreak and that a delay in detecting cases meant responders were now "playing catch-up".

China's Xi meets Pakistan PM Sharif as Iran war looms

China's leader Xi Jinping met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Monday, state media reported, as diplomatic efforts by several countries to formally end the Iran war drag on.



Around 20 injured after spraying incident in Tokyo mall

Around 20 people were injured at a luxury shopping complex in central Tokyo on Monday after a man sprayed a substance inside, police and fire department officials said.

Cuba receives shipment of rice donated by China

A shipment of 15,000 tons of rice donated by the Chinese government to Cuba has arrived at the port of Havana, the island's president said on Sunday.

UK set to break record for hottest May day

Britain was set to break its record for the hottest day in May on Monday, the national weather agency predicted, as the country sweltered in an "unprecedented" heatwave.