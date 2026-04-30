Over 90pc of step stools fail safety tests; some break under pressure, the Consumer Council finds

A recent investigation by the Consumer Council has revealed significant safety hazards in common household step stools, with over 90 percent of tested models failing to fully comply with European safety standards. The tests uncovered widespread design flaws, and in the most serious cases, several stools broke or became permanently deformed during critical load-bearing tests.

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Widespread safety concerns in household tools

The Consumer Council's latest report casts a shadow on the safety of an everyday household item: the step stool. Referencing the European standard EN 14183, the watchdog tested 12 different models available on the market, including eight foldable stools and four non-foldable ones, with prices ranging from HK$69 to HK$999.

Despite five products receiving a high overall rating of 4.5 points or more, the detailed analysis found that only one model, the PHL "Multi-function Step Stool with Tool Box" priced at HK$329, met all the design and dimension requirements. The remaining eleven samples all presented safety concerns.

Design flaws increase risk of falls

Major issues were identified in the basic design and dimensions of the stools. European standards dictate that the spacing between steps should be uniform, but six samples had inconsistent spacing, which could cause a user to misstep and fall.

Four models also had step-to-step distances that exceeded the maximum recommended limit.

The stability of a user's footing was also found to be compromised in several products.

The tests revealed one stool with a platform that was too shallow and four others with steps that were too narrow, making it difficult for a user to stand securely.

Furthermore, five samples had leg angles that did not conform to the standard, potentially leading to instability during use.

Material, strength, and anti-slip performance

Beyond design, the council's testing delved into the material and structural integrity of the stools. One sample was found to have aluminum parts that were thinner than the required standard.

Others showed weaknesses in their construction, with three having insecure hinge connections and two featuring undersized steel hinge pins, all of which could negatively impact the stool's durability and overall safety.

On a more positive note, while one sample's platform surface lacked the required anti-slip design, all 12 models performed satisfactorily in the friction test, indicating they provided adequate grip.

Five models fail critical load-bearing tests

The most critical part of the evaluation was the vertical static load test, which simulates a heavy weight to assess the stool's strength. Each stool was subjected to a force of 2,600 newtons, equivalent to approximately 260 kilograms.

A total of five samples failed this crucial test. Two products, the TENMA "Portable Folding Step 22" and the "Ladder Stool" from a home goods brand, broke outright during the test.

Three other models—the BIG RHINO Kikerland "Folding Stool," the POLYWISE "31cm Non-slip Folding Chair," and the Snoopy "Step Chair (L)"—were left with permanent deformation beyond the acceptable limit after the weight was removed.

These failures indicate that even if a product claims a high weight capacity, it may still pose a significant danger under stress. The council also noted that two samples failed to provide any information on their maximum load capacity, while others lacked clear user instructions in both Chinese and English.

Following the report, the Customs and Excise Department has been informed of the findings and is taking follow-up action, reinforcing that all consumer goods sold in Hong Kong must comply with the "general safety requirement" under the Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance.