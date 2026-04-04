Two injured in Ma On Shan rear-end collision after car swerves to avoid sudden stop

A late-night traffic accident in Ma On Shan on Friday left two drivers injured after a private car was rear-ended by a truck, allegedly after the car had to swerve to avoid another vehicle that had stopped abruptly to let out a passenger.

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The incident occurred at approximately 11pm yesterday as the private car was traveling along Ma On Shan Road towards the town center.

Near Kam Tai Court, the driver of the car reportedly had to take evasive action when a vehicle in front suddenly stopped. A truck following behind was unable to brake in time and slammed into the rear of the car.

The impact of the collision left the private car with severe rear damage, coming to a stop horizontally across the fast lane.

The truck lost control after the impact, crashing into the iron railings on the left side of the road before stopping on the shoulder.

Other motorists who witnessed the powerful collision feared someone might be trapped and immediately called the police for help.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to find that both drivers had managed to get out of their vehicles on their own.

The two men sustained minor injuries and, after receiving initial treatment at the scene, were taken to hospital by ambulance for further care.

According to the car's driver, the accident was triggered when a vehicle ahead came to a sudden halt and a passenger disembarked.

As the driver swerved to avoid it, the trailing truck failed to stop in time, leading to the rear-end crash.