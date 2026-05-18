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NEWS

ICAC Commissioner wraps up first IAACA European regional anti-corruption conference

NEWS
5 mins ago
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Commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Woo Ying-ming has concluded the first European regional anti-corruption conference of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) in Hungary.

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The conference marked the largest and most extensive European anti-corruption exchange initiative organized by the IAACA, where Woo served in his capacity as president.

Delivering the opening address, Woo stressed the importance of uniting forces from all fronts to overcome challenges such as geopolitical tensions and to address future corruption risks through collaboration.

The conference brought together representatives from law enforcement agencies, as well as anti-corruption research and academic institutions from Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Montenegro, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, and other jurisdictions. 

Participants also included European think tanks, the European Anti-Fraud Office, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) of Austria.

Woo said that the conference not only significantly expands the ICAC’s outreach and enhances resource efficiency but also enables the agency to gain deeper insights into the anti-corruption strategies and challenges faced by different jurisdictions.

"This valuable experience allows us to refine our training model to better meet the needs of different anti-corruption agencies," Woo said. 

Following a bilateral meeting between Woo and the President of the Integrity Authority of Hungary, Ferenc Pál Biró, the ICAC entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Authority to strengthen cooperation.

During the visit, the ICAC delegation also called on the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Hungary, Gong Tao, to learn about local social developments.

ICCA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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