Man seen hanging from car door before Tuen Mun crash, knife and vaping pods seized

A man was injured after a private car crashed into railings in Tuen Mun on Monday morning, with dashcam footage appearing to show him hanging from the driver’s door and allegedly grabbing the steering wheel moments before the accident.

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The incident happened at around 9.24am on Yau Oi Road. It was reported that a man armed with a knife attempted to stop the private car from leaving by grabbing the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into roadside railings.

A video circulating online showed the car traveling along the road while a man was seen with half of his body hanging from the driver’s side door. He was suspected of trying to interfere with the steering before the vehicle crashed.

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Sources at the scene said the injured man and another man had earlier been involved in a dispute with the driver. The injured man allegedly grabbed the steering wheel to prevent the car from moving, but later fell to the ground.

He remained conscious and was taken to Tuen Mun Hospital by ambulance for treatment. The driver of the private car reportedly abandoned the vehicle and left the scene.

Police later found more than 200 vape pods inside the car, while a meat-slicing knife was discovered by the roadside.

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The case has been temporarily classified as drug trafficking and possession of an offensive weapon. No arrests have been made so far.

