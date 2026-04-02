LegCo passes motion to review child protection laws comprehensively

The Legislative Council on Thursday passed a non-binding motion urging the government to conduct a thorough review and improvement of the city's child protection laws. Proposed by legal constituency lawmaker Nicholas Chan Hiu-fung, the motion sparked a diverse debate among legislators regarding the fine line between parental discipline and criminal abuse.

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Election Committee lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu suggested that the government should grant exemptions, clarifying under what circumstances physical punishment by parents and teachers is acceptable.

"If I hadn't been beaten by my parents like that, how would I have become the Deputy-Chairman of the House Committee?" he stated.

Lawmaker Adrian Pedro Ho King-hong of the New People's Party mentioned a recent case of a child reporting their mother for alleged child abuse, reflecting an increased awareness of children's rights.

However, he believes society should remain cautious, as parental discipline is essentially for the child's development and can sometimes be quite strict and doesn't necessarily involve malice or abuse.

He added that incorporating family discipline issues into criminal proceedings may not benefit family relationships and could have long-term effects on children's development, stressing the government must strengthen education to ensure society understands the difference between discipline and abuse.

Ho Kwan-yiu pointed out that protecting children is necessary, but excessive pampering can cause trauma, stressing that moderation is key.

Providing a different perspective on the urgency of the motion, lawmaker Rebecca Chan Hoi-yan highlighted a troubling trend in local statistics. She pointed out that child abuse and neglect cases in Hong Kong have surged from 940 in 2020 to 1,504 in 2024—a 60 percent increase that marks a ten-year high.

She suggested upgrading community living rooms into a comprehensive platform integrating childcare services, caregiver support, and professional intervention and extending this initiative to all 18 districts.

By providing short-term childcare options, she argued, the government could give burdened parents much-needed breathing room, potentially reducing the domestic pressure that often leads to incidents of neglect or harm.