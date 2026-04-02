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NEWS

Falling window sparks explosion scare at Whampoa Garden

NEWS
02-04-2026 19:48 HKT
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A falling aluminum window triggered a major security scare at Whampoa Garden in Hung Hom on Thursday afternoon, after the impact of the glass hitting the ground created a noise so loud that residents mistook it for an explosion.

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The incident occurred around 5pm at Phase 1 of the housing estate located at 121 Baker Street.

According to reports, a resident in a high-floor unit was attempting to open a window when the entire aluminum frame suddenly gave way and plummeted to the street below.

The resulting crash echoed throughout the area, causing alarmed neighbors to immediately contact emergency services.

Upon arriving at the scene, police and firefighters confirmed that there was no fire or actual explosion and reported that no pedestrians were injured by the falling debris.

Authorities quickly cordoned off the sidewalk directly outside the building to allow for the safe removal of shattered glass and the mangled remains of the window frame.

While no people were hurt, the falling shards did reach a nearby ground-level parking lot.

Several private cars parked beneath the building were struck by the flying fragments, resulting in minor surface damage.

Police officers remained at the location through the evening to manage the aftermath and investigate the cause of the structural failure.

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