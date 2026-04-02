Mysterious odor at Prince of Wales Hospital triggers evacuation and HazMat team response

A specialized Hazardous Materials (HazMat) Team and a robotic dog were deployed to the Prince of Wales Hospital on Thursday afternoon after a mysterious chemical odor left two staff members unwell and forced the evacuation of dozens of people.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident originated around 3pm today within the CUHK Assisted Reproductive Technology Centre, where a sharp and acidic scent began to fill the air.

Witnesses on the scene compared the smell to that of industrial silicone or glass glue, leading to immediate concern for the safety of those inside the facility.

In response to the potential threat, police and firefighters coordinated an evacuation that eventually saw approximately 60 staff members moved to a secure location outside the building.

During the investigation, the Fire Services Department utilized a remote-controlled robotic dog to enter and monitor the affected area, allowing the HazMat team to search for the source of the leak without putting personnel at unnecessary risk.

One female employee from the Chinese University of Hong Kong reported feeling physically unwell due to the fumes and was promptly admitted to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department.

Medical officials have since confirmed that her condition is stable.

By 6pm, investigators concluded their sweep of the block and determined that the area was no longer under any threat, allowing emergency crews to begin their departure.

The general patient services throughout the rest of the hospital remained entirely unaffected.

The center itself has been a significant part of the hospital’s infrastructure since 1984, operating as a collaborative effort between the hospital and the CUHK Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology to provide both public and private specialized reproductive treatments.

(Updated at 7.22pm)