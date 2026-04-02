4 Wan Chai eateries targeted in series of red paint attacks

Four eateries in Wan Chai were splashed with red paint in a series of suspected targeted attacks on Thursday morning (Apr 2).

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The affected outlets — a hot pot restaurant, noodle shop, stir-fry restaurant and a diner — are believed to belong to the same group. Police classified the cases as criminal damage and are investigating.

The first case was reported at around 10.31am at a hot pot restaurant on Jaffe Road, where red paint was found splashed across the storefront and windows. Officers reviewed CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

At around 11.18am, a noodle shop on Matheson Street was also targeted, with red paint covering its entrance and shutter. Staff at both locations declined to comment.

Two other eateries — a stir-fry restaurant on Lockhart Road and a diner on Tin Lok Lane — were similarly vandalized.

Police are investigating the motive behind the incidents and are searching for the suspect.