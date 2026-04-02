logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

4 Wan Chai eateries targeted in series of red paint attacks

NEWS
02-04-2026 15:05 HKT
logo
logo
logo

Four eateries in Wan Chai were splashed with red paint in a series of suspected targeted attacks on Thursday morning (Apr 2).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The affected outlets — a hot pot restaurant, noodle shop, stir-fry restaurant and a diner — are believed to belong to the same group. Police classified the cases as criminal damage and are investigating.

The first case was reported at around 10.31am at a hot pot restaurant on Jaffe Road, where red paint was found splashed across the storefront and windows. Officers reviewed CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

At around 11.18am, a noodle shop on Matheson Street was also targeted, with red paint covering its entrance and shutter. Staff at both locations declined to comment.

Two other eateries — a stir-fry restaurant on Lockhart Road and a diner on Tin Lok Lane — were similarly vandalized.

Police are investigating the motive behind the incidents and are searching for the suspect.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Rain turns West Kowloon coffee festival grounds into mud, organisers offer next-day free entry
NEWS
6 hours ago
Paper offering stores introduce oversized gold bars to attract customers
NEWS
11 hours ago
HK open to indoor car racing at Kai Tak if safe and appealing, says Rosanna Law
NEWS
13 hours ago
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
17 hours ago
logo
(Video) Police intercept British motorcyclist following dangerous one-wheel stunts on Kwai Tsing highways
NEWS
18 hours ago
Search for 81-year-old hiker missing in Tai Lam Chung during rainstorm continues
NEWS
18 hours ago
Art Basel's benefits 'worth fighting for,' says Rosanna Law
NEWS
18 hours ago
Hongkongers brave rain for Ching Ming ancestral worship amid higher offering costs
NEWS
19 hours ago
Civil service chief honours HK’s fallen heroes on Ching Ming Festival
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Naked man wanders into Mong Kok restaurant, sent to hospital
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.