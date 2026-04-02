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NEWS

Carriage Lau arrested over 11 alleged indecent assaults across Hong Kong

NEWS
02-04-2026 14:42 HKT
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with 11 alleged indecent assaults targeting women across multiple districts over the past four days, police said.

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Sources identified the suspect as Lau Chun-hin, an online personality known as Carriage Lau.

Police said the victims, aged between 12 and 26, did not know the suspect.

On Sunday evening, Lau allegedly sat next to a female passenger on a Light Rail train in Tin Shui Wai and touched her thigh as she was leaving her window seat.

Between March 30 and April 1, the suspect is believed to have followed 10 other women at random and hugged their legs from behind in various locations, including Yeung Uk Road in Tsuen Wan, Choi Yuen Road in Sheung Shui, Tai Hing and Leung King in Tuen Mun, as well as Langham Place and New Town Mall in Mong Kok.

Most of the incidents were captured on security cameras, and several victims were able to identify the suspect.

Police said officers later traced his identity and arrested him on Wednesday afternoon at a shopping mall in Mong Kok.

Carriage Lau

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