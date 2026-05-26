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City calls for stronger fan culture as Hong Kong eyes more major sports events

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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Hong Kong should build on its experience from hosting the National Games and bid for more Asian and international sports events, lawmaker Vincent Cheng Wing-shun said.

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Cheng, who is also vice-chairman of the Major Sports Events Committee, said the city should continue to attract more world championship-level competitions while helping different sports accumulate event-hosting experience.

He said Hong Kong has seen a sharp rise in major sports events in recent years, especially after the completion of Kai Tak Sports Park.

Apart from the annual Hong Kong Sevens, the city is hosting a more diverse lineup of events, including the World Fencing Championships and the Hong Kong Football Festival, which features several top European clubs.

Cheng said the growing number of events shows there is market demand for major sports competitions in Hong Kong, as well as strong appeal among overseas and mainland sports fans.

Looking ahead, Cheng said he hoped more top-tier world championship events could be held in Hong Kong, yet he noted that event-hosting experience must be built gradually.

He suggested that the government increase funding support for local competitions, Asian-level events and mainland leagues, allowing sports talent and organizers to gain more experience and lay the groundwork for larger events in the future.

Cheng also said the requirement under the “M” Mark system for organizers to submit independent assessment reports on event content and effectiveness would provide useful data for future planning.

He added that Hong Kong could take part in more mainland leagues to cultivate fan culture and enhance the home-court atmosphere.

Cheng said sports associations had traditionally focused on athlete training and organizing competitions, but should now put more effort into encouraging audience participation.

While football already has a strong fan base, he said other sports also have strong potential, citing the lively discussion and full-house atmosphere at men’s and women’s volleyball league finals.

Support for home teams has grown stronger at competitions hosted in Hong Kong, adding energy to the city’s sports atmosphere.
Support for home teams has grown stronger at competitions hosted in Hong Kong, adding energy to the city’s sports atmosphere.
Support for home teams has grown stronger at competitions hosted in Hong Kong, adding energy to the city’s sports atmosphere.
Support for home teams has grown stronger at competitions hosted in Hong Kong, adding energy to the city’s sports atmosphere.
Hong Kong has seen a sharp rise in major sports events in recent years after the completion of Kai Tak Sports Park.

He said the key is to design better support and engagement experiences for fans so they can cheer more passionately for their teams. Commercial elements are also important in developing a stronger home-ground experience, he said.

Meanwhile, Cheng said many sports associations have made better use of social media in recent years, helping individual sports gain more exposure.

On the possibility of Hong Kong bidding for the Asian Games or joining a Greater Bay Area bid for the Olympics, Cheng said such decisions fall under national planning and must align with the country’s overall strategy.

However, he said Hong Kong’s experience in hosting the National Games showed the city has the capacity and room to bid for more Asian and international multi-sport events.

Apart from the Olympics and Asian Games, Hong Kong could also seek to host events such as the Asian Beach Games and the World University Games, Cheng said.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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