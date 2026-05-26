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NEWS

Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education Strengthens Ties with Singapore

NEWS
5 mins ago
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Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education (YCCECE), Asia’s first and only specialist degree-awarding institution in early childhood education, hosted a luncheon in late April that brought together nearly 70 principals and career development leaders from 40 secondary schools. The gathering provided a platform for exchanging insights on early childhood education and broader educational development.

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At the event, Professor Kerry Lee, President of YCCECE, announced a landmark collaboration with leading early childhood education groups in Singapore. This partnership enables YCCECE graduates to enhance their global competitiveness by qualifying for Singapore’s teaching license.

Through courses recognized by Singapore’s Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), YCCECE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with three major education groups: PCF Sparkletots Preschool, E-Bridge Preschool, and Star Learners Child Care. Together, these anchor and partner operators represent the majority of Singapore’s early childhood education workforce, offering YCCECE graduates unparalleled opportunities to pursue careers abroad.

Under the MoU, collaboration will focus on three key areas:
•    Career Development: YCCECE will recommend qualified graduates to partnering groups, who will provide full-time employment or internships aligned with teaching license and work visa requirements.
•    Experiential Learning: Partnering groups will arrange site visits in Singapore, giving students and graduates firsthand exposure to international standards and operations in early childhood education.
•    Professional Development: Jointly designed activities will strengthen graduates’ career readiness and equip them for success in the global education sector.

Graduates hired by partnering groups will be awarded Singapore’s L2(EL) early childhood teaching license, enabling them to begin teaching as early as August 2025. To support their transition, the groups will assist with certification, licensing, work visa applications, and housing arrangements, ensuring smooth acclimatisation to the new environment.

Looking ahead, YCCECE is in active discussions with ECDA and other influential organisations to broaden the scope of collaboration with Singapore. Professor Kerry Lee emphasised: “Through our collaboration with three leading education groups in Singapore, we aim to nurture early childhood education specialists with an international vision. By empowering them to exchange ideas across diverse educational cultures, we prepare our graduates to make a meaningful impact on the global stage.”
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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