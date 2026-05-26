Tuen Mun Town Centre flushing water disrupted after pipe burst

A burst salt water pipe flooded part of Pui To Road in Tuen Mun early Tuesday, disrupting flushing water supply to the town center area as emergency repairs got underway.

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Police received a report at 1.43am that an underground water pipe had burst beneath the Pui To Road flyover, sending a large amount of salt water mixed with sand and mud onto the road surface.

The Water Supplies Department sent staff to the scene and shut off the water valve. The flooding has since stopped.

In a post on its Facebook page, the department said it received a report on Tuesday morning about a water pipe leak on the pavement near Kai Fat Path under Pui To Road.

After investigation, the department confirmed that the affected pipe was a 400-millimeter salt water main supplying flushing water to the Tuen Mun Town Centre area.

The department said its engineering team is carrying out urgent repair works and aims to complete the repairs by 6am on Wednesday, with flushing water supply expected to resume afterward.

It apologized to residents for the inconvenience caused.

