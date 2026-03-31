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NEWS

HK braces for 6.44m passenger trips over Easter Holiday, ImmD announces

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Immigration Department (ImmD) is forecasting a massive influx of travelers during the upcoming Easter holiday, with approximately 6.44 million passenger trips expected to be made through Hong Kong's various control points.

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An estimated 5.43 million people are expected to travel via the city's land border checkpoints.

The peak for outbound travel is anticipated this Friday, with around 710,000 departures, while the peak for inbound travel is expected next Tuesday, with an estimated 670,000 arrivals.

Authorities predict the Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau Spur Line, and Shenzhen Bay control points will be the busiest.

They are expected to handle a daily average of about 240,000, 220,000, and 180,000 arriving and departing passengers, respectively.

To manage the holiday traffic, the ImmD has reduced leave for frontline staff to allow for flexible manpower deployment.

More inspection counters, temporary booths, and traffic lanes will be opened to facilitate the flow of people and vehicles.

Additional security personnel will also be deployed to help maintain order.

Furthermore, the public is advised to check the Security Bureau's immigration clearance information platform, "Cross-boundary Pass," before traveling.

The platform provides real-time average waiting times for passengers and private cars at each land border checkpoint, as well as for cross-boundary shuttle buses, helping travelers better plan their journeys and reduce waiting times.

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