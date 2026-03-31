Pansy Ho seeks court injunction over alleged harassment

Pansy Catilina Ho Chiu-king, daughter of the late casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, has filed a writ at the Hong Kong High Court seeking an injunction against a woman accused of harassment and intimidation.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to court documents, Ho filed the case on Monday (March 30) against Steffi Chen Pan-yu, a former SFC-licensed representative. Ho alleges that Chen has engaged in repeated harassment and threatening acts against her since March 2025.

Ho is seeking a court order restraining Chen from approaching or contacting her, and from entering within 30 metres of the offices of MGM China Holdings and Shun Tak Holdings. She is also asking the court to prohibit Chen from publishing or distributing any defamatory or derogatory statements about her, as well as seeking damages.

Public records show that Chen previously worked at CCB International Securities Limited between 2015 and 2018, where she served as a corporate finance representative, licensed securities adviser representative, and securities trading representative. She was later struck off by the SFC in 2018.

Court filings also list Chen’s residential address as Pavilia Bay in Tsuen Wan.

Judiciary records confirm that no hearing date has yet been scheduled.