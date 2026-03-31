Domestic helper dies after collapsing at Fo Tan industrial building

A 45-year-old Indonesian domestic helper died after collapsing at an employment agency in Fo Tan on Tuesday (Mar 31).

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Police received a report at 1.03pm from the person in charge of an agency at Wah Yiu Industrial Centre on Au Pui Wan Street, saying the woman had fainted inside the office.

Paramedics took her to hospital unconscious, and she was later pronounced dead at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin.

Police are investigating the case.

The cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.