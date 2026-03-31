Morning Recap - March 31, 2026

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2 dead after bus rear-ends broken-down taxi on Tsing Ma Bridge

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Two men died after a bus rear-ended a taxi that had stopped in the slow lane on Tsing Ma Bridge late on Monday night, police said.

Family of worker who died at Shek Kwu Chau site says he worked overtime until midnight, had no lunch breaks

The family of a 50-year-old worker who died after collapsing at a construction site on an artificial island near Shek Kwu Chau has spoken of his grueling overtime schedule, revealing he worked until midnight just days before his death and sometimes went without lunch.

Customs seizes $13m drugs at airport in three cases, 3 men arrested

Hong Kong Customs detected three drug trafficking cases at Hong Kong International Airport over the past two days, seizing about 22 kilograms of suspected ketamine, about 21kg of suspected cannabis buds, and other smoking products with a total estimated market value of about HK$13 million. Three men were arrested.

Real Madrid fans awarded $4,400 each after 15-month legal battle over cancelled meet-and-greet

Real Madrid Hong Kong Fans Club members have won compensation after a 15-month legal battle over a 2024 meet-and-greet event where stars left early, with the court ruling that the organizer's arrangements were inadequate.

Youth rescued after climbing Fei Ngo Shan electricity tower in apparent suicide attempt

A man in his 20s was rescued after climbing a 70-meter electricity tower on Fei Ngo Shan on Monday evening, with firefighters scaling the structure in foggy conditions to reach him.

World/China News

(Video) School shooting in Argentina leaves one dead, eight wounded

A 15-year-old boy opened fire in a school in Argentina Monday, killing another pupil and wounding eight other people in a rare burst of US-style violence, officials said.

Trump issues new warning to Tehran, Iran calls US peace proposals 'unrealistic'

US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that the U.S. would obliterate Iran's energy plants and oil wells if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran described U.S. peace proposals as "unrealistic" and fired waves of missiles at Israel.

Photo: Reuters

NASA set for first crewed moon return in over half a century

NASA is preparing to launch the first crew of astronauts toward the moon in over 53 years with its second Artemis mission, a critical test flight in humanity's broader lunar goals as the U.S. races to reassert leadership in space faced with growing competition from China.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street indexes end mostly lower as investors weigh Middle East conflict outlook

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's new warning to Tehran and a widening of the Middle East war offset optimism over his comments on U.S. discussions with Iran.

Editorial

As Easter approaches, Pope to war leaders: 'God does not listen to your prayers'

While the Pope spoke of peace, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa was barred by Israeli police from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre – the holiest site in Christianity – for Palm Sunday Mass. For the first time in centuries, church leaders were prevented from celebrating at the traditional site of Christ's crucifixion and resurrection.