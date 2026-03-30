'Hong Kong Story' exhibition at Museum of History to reopen April 1

After nearly five years of extensive renovations, the permanent "Hong Kong Story" exhibition at the Museum of History is set to fully reopen to the public on April 1.

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Following the first phase, "Multifaceted Hong Kong Exhibition Series," two years ago, the second and final phase will officially welcome visitors this Wednesday, completing the comprehensive overhaul.

The exhibition is divided into 10 sections under four themes—"Roots of Culture," "East Meets West," "Coalition against Japanese Aggression," and "Hong Kong as a Global Metropolis"—and uses immersive historical scenes to showcase the resilient spirit of Hong Kong people and their deep connection to the motherland.

The permanent exhibition will feature 2,800 precious artifacts. In addition to items previously exhibited in "Hong Kong Story," such as the No. 50 double-decker tram and the Shing Chai Tong Herb Co.

These will be joined by numerous items displayed for the first time, including clay figurines from classic educational television programs for primary schools and artifacts related to the Hong Kong Antenna and Engineering Company, which was linked to the 1973 stock market crash.

The new exhibition, located in the ground floor exhibition hall of the Museum of History, is divided into four thematic zones.

"Roots of Culture" explores Hong Kong’s early roots within Chinese civilization.

Through archaeological discoveries and historical records, it shows how the region developed at the intersection of Lingnan and maritime cultures while remaining closely connected to the Central Plains.

“East Meets West” comprises “Historical Changes,” “A Modern City,” and “Fusion of Chinese and Western Cultures,” showcasing Hong Kong's development path, distinct from mainland cities, after its forced occupation by Britain in 1841 and subsequent 156 years of colonial rule.

The exhibition recreates Hong Kong street scenes of the 1930s, reflecting the urban landscape under the fusion of Chinese and Western cultures.