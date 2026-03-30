Angela Lee promoted to Commerce and Economic Development Permanent Secretary; Winnie Tse to head TD

The government on Monday announced that Angela Lee Chung-yan, currently Commissioner for Transport, will be promoted to Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development effective April 1. Her current role will be taken over by Winnie Tse Wing-yee.

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A significant reshuffle announced today in the top ranks of the civil service will see several seasoned administrators take on new roles. The changes were prompted by the upcoming retirements of two long-serving officials.

The current commissioner for Transport, Angela Lee Chung-yan, will become the new Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development on April 1.

Her position will be filled by Winnie Tse Wing-yee, who is currently the Deputy Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism.

In another key move, Commissioner for Tourism, Angelina Cheung Fung Wing-ping, is set to take over as the Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services) on May 26.

She will succeed Salina Yan Mei-mei, who is proceeding on pre-retirement leave.

Additionally, Raymond Sy Kim-cheung, the current Deputy Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, will be appointed as the Government Property Administrator on May 6. He replaces Eugene Fung Kin-yip, who is also retiring.

The Secretary for the Civil Service, Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan, endorsed the incoming officials, highlighting that they are experienced Administrative Officers with proven leadership and management skills.

She expressed her full confidence that they will continue to serve the community with professionalism in their new capacities.

Yeung also extended her gratitude to the two retiring officials, Yan and Fung, for their more than three decades of loyal and dedicated service and their significant contributions to the government.

She commended Yan for her role in leading major policy initiatives that safeguarded the stability of Hong Kong's financial system and strengthened its competitiveness as an international financial hub.

Yeung noted Yan's efforts in promoting market innovation and deepening the financial connectivity between Hong Kong and the mainland.

Regarding Fung, the civil service chief praised his leadership of the Government Property Agency.

She acknowledged his commendable work in meeting the government's accommodation needs and driving the use of technology to improve the management of public properties, which supports the efficient delivery of public services.