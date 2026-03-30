Court throws out designer's $100 trillion claim against Queen Elizabeth and Trump

A Hong Kong woman, who identified herself as a brand designer for the late Queen Elizabeth II and Donald Trump, had her High Court writ seeking more than HK$100 trillion for alleged unpaid wages and inheritance summarily dismissed by a master.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The plaintiff, Isabella Yung, filed a self-penned lawsuit against the late Queen Elizabeth II, former US President Donald Trump, and the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

She appeared in court herself, claiming to be a world-renowned designer who had worked for decades for the Queen.

During the hearing, Yung presented a biography of Queen Elizabeth II, asserting that she was one of the designers mentioned and was the Queen's only Hong Kong-based designer, having served her for decades as a key aide.

The writ contained a list of fantastical claims and unusual details.

Yung sought over HK$100 trillion, which included HK$1.2 billion in unpaid wages for six years of work, trillions in copyright fees and shop rentals, profits from hotels and eight shopping malls, and HK$905.6 billion in inheritance from 25 wills.

The addresses listed for the defendants were equally bizarre, citing locations such as the Hospital Authority building for the Queen and a nursing home in Tsuen Wan for Shinzo Abe.

Yung's claims against the defendants also included allegations that the Queen had purchased 52 gold crowns without her consent and that Trump owed her 17 Qing Dynasty 24-karat gold bars.

After listening to Yung's passionate and rapid-fire presentation, during which she insisted the defendants owed her "trillions" and "over 20 boxes of Qing Dynasty gold," the presiding master, Reuden Lai Tat-cheung, calmly interjected.

He stated that he was striking out her summons application before promptly leaving the bench, bringing the proceedings to an abrupt end.