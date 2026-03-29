Four injured in four- vehicle collision in Kowloon City

Four people were injured in a four-vehicle traffic collision in Kowloon City on Sunday morning.

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The incident occurred at approximately 8am when a light goods vehicle traveling along Prince Edward Road West towards Mong Kok collided with a seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

The impact caused a chain reaction, with the initial vehicles then hitting a tour bus and another van before the light goods vehicle mounted the pavement.

The driver of the light goods vehicle, along with the driver and two passengers of the MPV, sustained injuries in the crash.

The front of the light goods vehicle was severely deformed, its windshield shattered, and its airbags deployed. The rear of the seven-seater MPV also suffered significant damage.