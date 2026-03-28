KMB suspends driver following navigation error and unusual exchange with passengers

A routine commute turned into a scene of confusion and alarm this week when a KMB bus driver reportedly lost her way in Kowloon, prompting panicked inquiries to passengers and an unprecedented suggestion that a commuter take over the wheel.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred on Wednesday during a trip on route 87D, which travels between Ma On Shan and Hung Hom.

According to accounts shared on social media, the ordeal began near Diocesan Boys' School when the female driver realized she had taken a wrong turn.

Witnesses described the driver shouting loudly that she did not know how to reach Tsim Sha Tsui and repeatedly asking passengers for directions, including which lanes to take and where to turn.

The situation reportedly left those on the lower deck stunned, with some attempting to guide her while others frantically tried to contact the KMB customer service hotline without success.

The tension escalated when an elderly passenger, noticing the driver's distress, jokingly or out of desperation, suggested she step aside so he could drive the bus himself.

Shockingly, the driver appeared to hesitate as if considering the offer, though no such exchange took place.

As the bus veered off its designated path—continuing straight on Waterloo Road instead of turning into Prince Edward Road West—the vehicle skipped several scheduled stops, forcing passengers who wished to disembark to wait until the bus eventually corrected its course via Argyle Street and Nathan Road.

While some commuters tried to calm the driver down, others considered calling the police, though they ultimately opted to wait until the bus reached Tsim Sha Tsui.

KMB confirmed that the driver missed two stops on Prince Edward Road West due to the navigation error.

In a statement following the investigation, the bus company apologized to the affected passengers and announced that the driver has been suspended from active duty.

KMB emphasized that all its drivers undergo rigorous training, which includes route familiarization and emergency response protocols.

The company reiterated its commitment to safety and stated that it would continue to remind staff to strictly adhere to driving guidelines and company codes of conduct.