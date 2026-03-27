Tai Po Industrial Estate explosion leaves recycling yard halting operations as four remain critical after blast

An explosion followed by a fire occurred at a recycling yard in Tai Po Industrial Estate on Thursday, leaving four still in critical condition and the yard's operation suspended.

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The site today was littered with ash and charred items, as trucks and metal shacks were completely destroyed.

A 64-year-old male worker surnamed Wong, a 58-year-old worker surnamed Lee, and a 35-year-old Pakistani male employee sustained serious burns and remain hospitalized at Prince of Wales in critical condition.

In addition, a 43-year-old female employee surnamed Chun and a 61-year-old male customer surnamed Yau from the recycling center also suffered multiple burns.

They went to Nethersole Hospital for treatment by themselves along with a 46-year-old female employee surnamed Ma who suffered burns to her hands.

Chun had to be transferred to Queen Mary Hospital in critical condition.

The explosion, which occurred at 11.01am on Thursday, is believed to have been caused by the improper handling of small aerosol canisters.

The situation was exacerbated by an excessive amount of stored kerosene canisters, which fueled the resulting fire.

The emergency response involved 25 fire engines, 29 ambulances, and a total of 176 firefighters and paramedics. The blaze was largely extinguished by 12.37pm.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital after feeling unwell during the operation.